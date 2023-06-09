Breaking News
Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar
Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 10.33 per cent water, says BMC
BJP will make Eknath Shinde-led camp cry for every single seat: MVA
'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, predicts IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > LS polls preparations EC conducts First Level Check of EVMs papertrail machines nationwide

LS polls preparations: EC conducts 'First Level Check' of EVMs, papertrail machines nationwide

Updated on: 09 June,2023 11:05 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

An official said that this is a pan-India exercise and that FLC will be carried out in a phased manner across the country, including all constituencies in Kerala

LS polls preparations: EC conducts 'First Level Check' of EVMs, papertrail machines nationwide

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
LS polls preparations: EC conducts 'First Level Check' of EVMs, papertrail machines nationwide
x
00:00

The Election Commission (EC) has commenced the "first level check" (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and papertrail machines across the country in a phased manner, in preparation for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and five assembly polls scheduled to take place before the end of this year, according to sources, as reported by PTI.


As part of the FLC process, "mock polls" are being conducted, said the sources.


"This is a pan-India exercise. FLC will be carried out in a phased manner across the country, including all constituencies in Kerala," stated an official from the Election Commission.


The official was responding to queries regarding a mock poll conducted in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, which became vacant following the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi was convicted in a criminal defamation case in March by a sessions court in Surat.

"The EC issues a calendar for such exercises, and there are standing instructions to be followed by state chief electoral officers," explained the official.

The official further noted that FLCs will also be conducted in the five poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh, as well as in assembly and parliamentary seats where bypolls are due.

Currently, the Lok Sabha seats of Wayanad, Pune, and Chandrapur in Maharashtra, Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, and Ambala in Haryana are vacant.

Gandhi has filed a plea seeking a stay on the conviction and sentencing, which is currently pending before the Gujarat High Court.

During the FLCs, engineers from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), the two public sector undertakings responsible for manufacturing the machines, inspect the EVMs and papertrail machines for any mechanical flaws.

Faulty machines identified during the checks are returned to the manufacturers for repair or replacement.

Additionally, a mock poll is conducted in the presence of political party representatives to verify the functionality of the two machines.

(With PTI inputs)

Do you practice ecotourism?
news india new delhi Election Commission national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK