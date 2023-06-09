An official said that this is a pan-India exercise and that FLC will be carried out in a phased manner across the country, including all constituencies in Kerala

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article LS polls preparations: EC conducts 'First Level Check' of EVMs, papertrail machines nationwide x 00:00

The Election Commission (EC) has commenced the "first level check" (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and papertrail machines across the country in a phased manner, in preparation for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and five assembly polls scheduled to take place before the end of this year, according to sources, as reported by PTI.

As part of the FLC process, "mock polls" are being conducted, said the sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is a pan-India exercise. FLC will be carried out in a phased manner across the country, including all constituencies in Kerala," stated an official from the Election Commission.

The official was responding to queries regarding a mock poll conducted in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, which became vacant following the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi was convicted in a criminal defamation case in March by a sessions court in Surat.

"The EC issues a calendar for such exercises, and there are standing instructions to be followed by state chief electoral officers," explained the official.

The official further noted that FLCs will also be conducted in the five poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh, as well as in assembly and parliamentary seats where bypolls are due.

Currently, the Lok Sabha seats of Wayanad, Pune, and Chandrapur in Maharashtra, Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, and Ambala in Haryana are vacant.

Gandhi has filed a plea seeking a stay on the conviction and sentencing, which is currently pending before the Gujarat High Court.

During the FLCs, engineers from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), the two public sector undertakings responsible for manufacturing the machines, inspect the EVMs and papertrail machines for any mechanical flaws.

Faulty machines identified during the checks are returned to the manufacturers for repair or replacement.

Additionally, a mock poll is conducted in the presence of political party representatives to verify the functionality of the two machines.

(With PTI inputs)