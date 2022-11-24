×
Ludhiana man booked for threatening Punjab Congress chief on social media

Updated on: 24 November,2022 06:41 PM IST  |  Ludhiana
PTI |

Ludhiana police ACP ( Detective ) Sumit Sood said that the man was identified as Amritpal Singh Mehro of Moga district

Ludhiana man booked for threatening Punjab Congress chief on social media

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Ludhiana Police on Thursday booked a man for allegedly threatening Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on social media.


Ludhiana police ACP ( Detective ) Sumit Sood said that the man was identified as Amritpal Singh Mehro of Moga district.



A case has been registered against Mehro under various provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act here in Police Station - 5.


No arrest has been made so far and investigations are on, he added.

