Ludhiana man booked for threatening Punjab Congress chief on social media

The Ludhiana Police on Thursday booked a man for allegedly threatening Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on social media.

Ludhiana police ACP ( Detective ) Sumit Sood said that the man was identified as Amritpal Singh Mehro of Moga district.

A case has been registered against Mehro under various provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act here in Police Station - 5.

No arrest has been made so far and investigations are on, he added.

