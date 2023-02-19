Breaking News
Madhya Pradesh: 16 students from Kerala injured after bus overturns; vehicle helper killed

Updated on: 19 February,2023 01:31 PM IST  |  Panna
PTI |

The incident took place on Saturday evening near Kuakheda village, located about 150 km from the district headquarters, Raipura police station in-charge Sudhir Baigi said

Representative image


A bus carrying students from Kerala overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Panna's district, killing the vehicle's helper and injuring 16 students, an official said on Sunday.


The incident took place on Saturday evening near Kuakheda village, located about 150 km from the district headquarters, Raipura police station in-charge Sudhir Baigi said.



The bus, carrying students from a college in Thrissur under a field visit programme, was going to Katni in MP when it overturned, killing its helper, he said.


Out of the total 32 students travelling in the vehicle, 16 were injured and they received primary treatment in Raipura's government hospital, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Shahnagar area, Rachna Sharma said.

Also read: Road crash leaves three dead in Uttar Pradesh

Two of the students, including one who received a head injury, were referred to Jabalpur for further treatment. The other one who received leg injury had requested to be shifted to Jabalpur, she said.

The students had come to Sagar's Harisingh Gour University from Kerala and were going to Katni as part of a field visit programme, she said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

