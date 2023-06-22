Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah's helicopter unable to land due to bad weather, says state official

A helicopter carrying Union Home Minister Amit Shah could not land at Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat due to bad weather, a state official said

Amit Shah (File Photo)

"Due to bad weather, the helicopter was unable to land," the state official told PTI.

Amit Shah's visit to Madhya Pradesh was cancelled in view of the development.

Union Amit Shah held a mega rally in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

Shah was visiting Madhya Pradesh for another mega rally with eyes on the assembly elections which will take place later this year.

In Balaghat, Shah was supposed to lead the BJP's Gaurav Yatra.

(with inputs from PTI)