Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav to relief tax for local vendors of Diwali items

Madhya Pradesh: CM Yadav to relief tax for local vendors of Diwali items

Updated on: 29 October,2024 01:52 PM IST  |  Bhopal
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

CM Yadav said that the exemption from all the taxes would be effective from today till Uthani Gyaras 2024

Madhya Pradesh: CM Yadav to relief tax for local vendors of Diwali items

Mohan Yadav (Pic/X)

Listen to this article
Madhya Pradesh: CM Yadav to relief tax for local vendors of Diwali items
x
00:00

In a Diwali bonanza to promote Vocal for Local, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav on Tuesday announced to exemption of all kinds of taxes of the municipal corporation from small shop vendors and hawkers selling diyas, idols and other Diwali items, ANI reported.


CM Yadav further said that the exemption from all the taxes would be effective from today till Uthani Gyaras 2024. The Chief Minister on the occasion of Dhanteras also bought the idol of Lakshmi Ganesh in the state's capital Bhopal to promote the vocal for locals initiative.



"Everyone should celebrate the festival of Diwali with pomp and show. When we talk about Vocal for Local, in such a situation, our small hawkers, and small shopkeepers on the occasion of Deepawali come to earn their livelihood, to earn some money and to sell their goods. It is a very short-term business and in such a situation, the government should be seen standing with them. Implementing this decision, we have decided that from today till Dev Uthani Gyaras, all the people selling goods-diyas, or whatever other small thing on roadsides, will be exempted from all the taxes of municipal corporations," CM Yadav told reporters, ANI cited.

"Everyone of us should celebrate Deepavali with joy and keeping in mind the fact that to promote Vocal for Local, I have announced that no taxes would be collected from them," he added.

The Chief Minister also extended his Diwali greetings to all citizens of the state, ANI cited.

Diwali 2024 will be celebrated on October 31, marking one of the most significant Hindu festivals in India and across the world which signifies the triumph of light over darkness or good over evil. It depicts Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya following his victory over Ravana and his 14-year Vanvaas.

As it was the darkest night of the Hindu month of Kartik, the people of Ayodhya lit up the streets with earthen lamps to welcome him. Today in preparation for the festival of lights, families will adorn their homes with vibrant rangolis, illuminated diyas and fairy lights.

The celebration typically involves the worship of Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, bursting firecrackers, exchanging sweets and snacks with loved ones, visiting relatives.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

madhya pradesh Diwali 2024 news India news bhopal

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK