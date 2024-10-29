CM Yadav said that the exemption from all the taxes would be effective from today till Uthani Gyaras 2024

Mohan Yadav (Pic/X)

Listen to this article Madhya Pradesh: CM Yadav to relief tax for local vendors of Diwali items x 00:00

In a Diwali bonanza to promote Vocal for Local, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav on Tuesday announced to exemption of all kinds of taxes of the municipal corporation from small shop vendors and hawkers selling diyas, idols and other Diwali items, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

CM Yadav further said that the exemption from all the taxes would be effective from today till Uthani Gyaras 2024. The Chief Minister on the occasion of Dhanteras also bought the idol of Lakshmi Ganesh in the state's capital Bhopal to promote the vocal for locals initiative.

दीपोत्सव का आनंद और स्वदेशी का संकल्प...



आज धनतेरस के शुभ अवसर पर भगवान श्री गणेश और माता लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा एवं मिट्टी के दीये की खरीदारी की।



दुकानदार भाई के चेहरे की प्रसन्नता ने त्यौहार के आनंद को दोगुना कर दिया!#VocalForLocal pic.twitter.com/mmuoInBjmd — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 29, 2024

"Everyone should celebrate the festival of Diwali with pomp and show. When we talk about Vocal for Local, in such a situation, our small hawkers, and small shopkeepers on the occasion of Deepawali come to earn their livelihood, to earn some money and to sell their goods. It is a very short-term business and in such a situation, the government should be seen standing with them. Implementing this decision, we have decided that from today till Dev Uthani Gyaras, all the people selling goods-diyas, or whatever other small thing on roadsides, will be exempted from all the taxes of municipal corporations," CM Yadav told reporters, ANI cited.

"Everyone of us should celebrate Deepavali with joy and keeping in mind the fact that to promote Vocal for Local, I have announced that no taxes would be collected from them," he added.

The Chief Minister also extended his Diwali greetings to all citizens of the state, ANI cited.

Diwali 2024 will be celebrated on October 31, marking one of the most significant Hindu festivals in India and across the world which signifies the triumph of light over darkness or good over evil. It depicts Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya following his victory over Ravana and his 14-year Vanvaas.

As it was the darkest night of the Hindu month of Kartik, the people of Ayodhya lit up the streets with earthen lamps to welcome him. Today in preparation for the festival of lights, families will adorn their homes with vibrant rangolis, illuminated diyas and fairy lights.

The celebration typically involves the worship of Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, bursting firecrackers, exchanging sweets and snacks with loved ones, visiting relatives.

(With inputs from ANI)