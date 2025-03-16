Breaking News
Virar: Suitcase murder solved within 24 hours
Fifth arrest in New India Cooperative Bank fraud case
Mumbai weather updates: Is the heat wave receding?
Mumbai: Pydhonie cops get a clean chit for custodial death
Maharashtra: Forest department seizes 1,800 kg of wood used to make gutka
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > News > India News > Article > Madhya Pradesh Fire in Gwalior hospital over 190 patients rescued

Madhya Pradesh: Fire in Gwalior hospital, over 190 patients rescued

Updated on: 16 March,2025 12:32 PM IST  |  Gwalior
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The blaze erupted at around 1 am in an air-conditioner of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the gynaecology department of the Kamla Raja Hospital, which is part of the Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chouhan said

Madhya Pradesh: Fire in Gwalior hospital, over 190 patients rescued

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Madhya Pradesh: Fire in Gwalior hospital, over 190 patients rescued
x
00:00

A fire broke out in a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city early on Sunday, following which more than 190 patients were rescued from the medical facility, officials said, reported news agency PTI.


No casualty was reported in the incident, they said.


The blaze erupted at around 1 am in an air-conditioner of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the gynaecology department of the Kamla Raja Hospital, which is part of the Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chouhan said, reported PTI.


More than 190 patients, including 13 from the ICU, were rescued and shifted to another hospital, officials said.

The guards of the hospital immediately evacuated the patients admitted in the ICU by breaking the windows and shifted them to a super speciality hospital, Chouhan said, reported PTI.

All patients of the ICU and other wards of the hospital were safe, she said, adding a probe will be conducted into the incident.

A release from the state Public Relations Department said a short-circuit was likely to have caused the fire in the gynaecology department of the Kamla Raja Hospital.

The hospital guards and ward boys immediately shifted out the patients and fire tenders of the Gwalior Municipal Corporation later controlled the blaze, it said, reported PTI.

As many as 13 patients from the ICU and nearly 180 from other wards of the hospital were evacuated and shifted to the super speciality hospital in the medical college campus, the release said, reported PTI.

An attendant of a patient said, "The hospital premises was filled with smoke after the fire broke out. The staff there immediately started shifting all the patients. Nothing was visible at that time. At present, our patient is fine and has been kept at a new place."

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

madhya pradesh Fire india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK