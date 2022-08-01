Breaking News
Madhya Pradesh: Four killed, nine injured in fire at hospital in Jabalpur

Updated on: 01 August,2022 04:57 PM IST  |  Jabalpur
The fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under the Gohalpur police station area of Jabalpur in the afternoon, a police official said

Four people were killed and nine others injured in a fire that broke out at a private hospital here on Monday, an official said. Jabalpur Collector Dr Ilayaraja T said a rescue operation was on at the hospital to evacuate patients.

The collector confirmed the death of four people and injuries to nine others in the blaze.

However, it was not immediately clear if the deceased included patients.

The fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under the Gohalpur police station area of Jabalpur in the afternoon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna told PTI.

Prima facie it appears a short circuit caused the blaze, he said. 

