Home > News > India News > Article > Massive fire breaks out in 6 storey building in Indore 15 evacuated

Massive fire breaks out in 6-storey building in Indore, 15 evacuated

Updated on: 12 November,2024 10:09 PM IST  |  Indore
PTI

There was a chaotic situation inside the building, located near Vijay Nagar intersection and housing shops and offices, but the fire was doused in time, said an official

Massive fire breaks out in 6-storey building in Indore, 15 evacuated

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Massive fire breaks out in 6-storey building in Indore, 15 evacuated
x
00:00

At least 15 persons were evacuated after a fire broke out on the second floor of a six-storey commercial building on Tuesday night, an official said.


There was a chaotic situation inside the building, located near Vijay Nagar intersection and housing shops and offices, but the fire was doused in time, he said.


No casualties have been reported so far.


Indore district collector Ashish Singh and top police officials reached the spot and took charge of the rescue operation.

"The fire probably broke out on the second floor due to a short circuit. Smoke also reached upper floors and at least 15 people got trapped. We have safely evacuated these people," Singh told reporters.

Some of the rescued persons were sent to the nearest hospital.

"The condition of none of them is serious. Some people suffered due to the smoke but they are doing fine now," the collector said.

The building had a fire hydrant but it could not be used amid the confusion, he said. 

