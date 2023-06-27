Breaking News
Madhya Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi vows to act against those involved in corruption

Updated on: 27 June,2023 04:19 PM IST  |  Bhopal
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to act against those involved in corruption, stating that he will not “spare any scamster”. He made these remarks during an address to BJP booth workers in Madhya Pradesh.

File Photo/ANI

Madhya Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi vows to act against those involved in corruption
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to act against those involved in corruption, stating that he will not “spare any scamster”. He made these remarks during an address to BJP booth workers in Madhya Pradesh. Although he did not mention any names, his comments came in response to a recent opposition party meeting in Patna, where leaders from various parties pledged to challenge the BJP in the upcoming elections.


PM Modi criticized the opposition leaders, accusing them of trying to protect each other and evade accountability for corruption. He urged BJP booth workers to expose the opposition's corruption at the grassroots level and make people aware of their true intentions.


In his speech, PM Modi also targeted the concept of "guarantee" being used by opposition parties, suggesting that it was a cover for corruption and scams. He emphasized his determination to hold corrupt individuals accountable and assured the audience that he would not spare anyone involved in corruption.


The Patna meeting was organized by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who formed an alliance with his political rival Lalu Prasad Yadav, leading to the formation of 'Mahagathbandhan 2.0' ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi's remarks reflect his commitment to fighting corruption and taking a strong stance against those involved in scams. He dismissed allegations of political misuse of probe agencies, suggesting that the opposition is uniting against the actions being taken against them. Earlier in the day, PM Modi flagged off five Vande Bharat Express trains in Bhopal and interacted with the crew members and children onboard one of the trains. (ANI)

