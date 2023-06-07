Breaking News
Madhya Pradesh: Two oil tankers of goods train derail near Jabalpur; restoration underway

Updated on: 07 June,2023 01:11 PM IST  |  Jabalpur
The oil tankers went off the track on Tuesday night when the goods train was on the siding line of an oil depot near Bhitoni railway station, said West Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Rahul Shrivastava

Representational Image

Two oil tankers of a goods train derailed under Jabalpur railway division in Madhya Pradesh and restoration efforts are underway, an official said on Wednesday.


The oil tankers went off the track on Tuesday night when the goods train was on the siding line of an oil depot near Bhitoni railway station, said West Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Rahul Shrivastava.


Since restoration in such cases is done in daylight, the work started on Wednesday after sunrise, he said.


The position of the oil tankers that got derailed was fifth and sixth of the rake, he said.

Since the incident occurred on the siding line, it didn't affect the train traffic on the main railway lines on the Jabalpur¿Itarsi section, he added.

The incident comes days after a horrific trains crash involving two long-distance and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district claimed at least 278 lives and left more than 900 injured.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

