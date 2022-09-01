Breaking News
Madhya Pradesh: Two sisters die in wall collapse in Bhind

Updated on: 01 September,2022 05:16 PM IST  |  Madhya Pradesh
PTI

Top

The incident took place in Morkhi village under Roun police station limits and the deceased have been identified as Anamika (11) and Anjali (5), says Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) RB Prajapati

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Two sisters in the 5-11 age group were killed in the early hours of Thursday after a wall of their house collapsed amid rains in Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.


The incident took place in Morkhi village under Roun police station limits and the deceased have been identified as Anamika (11) and Anjali (5), Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) RB Prajapati said.

"They were sleeping when the wall collapsed. They died on the spot. Police and civic personnel retrieved their bodies from the debris. Their kin will get compensation as per rules," the SDM said.

A probe is underway into the incident, Prajapati added.

madhya pradesh news national news

