Maha Kumbh 2025: ‘Digital Kumbh, missing digits’

Updated on: 05 February,2025 08:20 AM IST  |  New Delhi
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slams govt for hiding stampede toll, demands Army-led disaster management

Maha Kumbh 2025: ‘Digital Kumbh, missing digits’

Kinnar Akhara members while taking a holy dip at Sangam on ‘Basant Panchami’. Pic/PTI

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the government was hiding the number of deaths in the stampede at the Kumbh congregation in Prayagraj, and demanded strict action against those trying to cover up the “mis-management” in organising the fair. Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Yadav said the government claimed to organise digital Kumbh, but was hiding the digits of the dead.


Naga Sadhus while taking a holy dip at the Sangam. Pic/PTI
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister demanded that the government call an all party meeting to discuss the arrangements of the Kumbh and hand over disaster management and Lost and Found Centre to the Army. “The government is continuously reeling out budget numbers, please also give the numbers of those who died in the Kumbh,” Yadav said.


The SP leader also demanded disciplinary action against officers who have tried to cover up the “mis-management” in the arrangements for the Kumbh. “The figures for the deaths in the Maha Kumbh accident, treatment of injured, availability of medicines, doctors, food, water, transport should be presented in Parliament,” he said.

MP to VIPS: Go get ‘moksha’ at kumbh

MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav said he wants politicians and those with big money attending the Maha Kumbh to die there so that they can attain moksha. “I won’t name the baba but will quote him. He said all those who died in stampede have attained ‘mokhsa’. So, I want politicians, those with big money should also take dip and die there to attain ‘moksha’. Such ‘babas’ should get ‘moksha’,” he said.

Hema Malini downplays stampede

The Maha Kumbh stampede was not a “big incident” and is being “exaggerated”, BJP MP Hema Malini said on Tuesday asserting the congregation is being managed very well. “We had gone to Kumbh... We had a nice bath... Everything was well managed. It is right that the incident (stampede) took place ... Itna kuch bada nai hua tha (it was not a very big incident). I don’t know how big it was. It is being exaggerated... It was very well-managed, and everything was done very well... So many people are coming, it is very difficult to manage but we are doing our best...,” Malini told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

