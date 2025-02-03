Breaking News
Maha Kumbh 2025: Saints warn against ‘political misuse’ of Sanatan Dharma

Updated on: 04 February,2025 08:36 AM IST  |  Mahakumbh Nagar
Agencies |

Top

They also took a firm stand against those criticising the Maha Kumbh after the January 29 stampede

Maha Kumbh 2025: Saints warn against ‘political misuse’ of Sanatan Dharma

‘Sadhus’ take a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami. Pic/PTI

Saints and seers gathered at the Triveni Sangam for the ‘Amrit Snan’ on the occasion of Basant Panchami on Monday cautioned political leaders against misusing Sanatan Dharma and spreading rumours for political gain, and praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over arrangements at the Maha Kumbh.


They also took a firm stand against those criticising the Maha Kumbh after the January 29 stampede. The pre-dawn crush during the Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya had resulted in the death of 30 pilgrims and injuries to 60 others. While police said it was due to overcrowding at the Sangam, some people, including opposition leaders, questioned the arrangements to handle the sea of devotees at the gathering.


Maha Kumbh walkout in RS  


Opposition parties on Monday walked out of the Rajya Sabha after the chair did not accept their demand for an immediate discussion on alleged mismanagement at the Maha Kumbh where a stampede led to several people being killed last week.

Supreme Court sends Kumbh PIL to HC

Terming as unfortunate the January 29 stampede at Maha Kumbh where at least 30 people were killed, the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday refused to hear a PIL for guidelines over safety of devotees and asked the petitioner to move the Allahabad High Court (HC). “It is an unfortunate incident, something which is of concern. But you go to the Allahabad HC,” bench said.

