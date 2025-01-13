Expressing his happiness at seeing the influx of pilgrims and tourists in Prayagraj, PM Modi wished all pilgrims and tourists a wonderful stay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

As Maha Kumbh 2025 began in the holy city of Prayagraj on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as a very special day for those who cherish Indian values and culture, saying the massive religious event embodies India's timeless spiritual heritage.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture. Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India's timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony."

Expressing his happiness at seeing the influx of pilgrims and tourists in Prayagraj, PM Modi wished all pilgrims and tourists a wonderful stay.

"I am happy to see Prayagraj abuzz with countless people coming there, taking the holy dip and seeking blessings. Wishing all pilgrims and tourists a wonderful stay," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also expressed hope that the Maha Kumbh would bring new energy and enthusiasm into the life of all.

"With the bath on Paush Purnima, the Maha Kumbh has begun on the holy land of Prayagraj from today. On this divine occasion related to our faith and culture, I salute and greet all the devotees from my heart. I wish that this huge festival of Indian spiritual tradition brings new energy and enthusiasm in the life of all of you," he said on X.

Maha Kumbh 2025, the biggest human gathering in the world saw devotees queuing for the 'Snan' or holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima. Devotees from across the globe have gathered in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to take a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers at Triveni Sangam. The first major Shahi or Amrit Snan will get underway on Tuesday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

This year, Maha Kumbh, the largest spiritual gathering in the world, has become more special because of the rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years.

Meanwhile, NDRF teams and water police of Uttar Pradesh Police deployed at places to ensure the safety and security of devotees.

Traffic Police authorities have made elaborate arrangements and implemented a detailed plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement and safety for devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela.