A case has been registered against 12 persons, including the owner of a house, for allegedly assaulting and molesting the block development officer's (BDO) wife staying as tenant in the property Maharashtra's Latur city, police said, reported news agency PTI.

Since June 2022, the BDO and his family were staying in the rented house at Chhatrapati Chowk on Ausa Road owned by one of the accused.

The owner demanded a rent hike, but when the family refused, he threatened to evict them, as per an FIR registered on Wednesday at Vivekanand Chowk police station, reported PTI.

On August 26, the accused along with his advocate visited the house and asked the BDO to vacate the premises or face consequences.

When the BDO's mother tried to convince the accused, he allegedly insulted her, the FIR said, reported PTI.

As the block development officer's wife intervened, the accused allegedly grabbed her by the shoulder and pushed her back. Nine other persons also joined the accused and threatened her husband, according to the FIR, reported PTI.

On Tuesday, a group of persons forcibly removed the family's belongings out of the house, the police said.

Following a complaint by the block development officer's wife, a case was registered against two identified and eight unidentified persons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said.

Man thrashed for feeding pigeons in Thane; 4 booked

A man was injured after four persons allegedly thrashed him for feeding pigeons in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The incident took place at a ground in Shivaji Nagar in Manpada area on Wednesday afternoon.

The man was scattering pigeon feed when the four accused confronted him and questioned his action, an official from Kapurbawdi police station said, reported PTI.

The argument turned into a fight and the accused struck on the man's head with a wooden stick and also beat him up, leaving him injured, he said, reported PTI.

The man filed a police complaint, based on which a case was registered against the accused under sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or other means) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of all) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)