Maharashtra: 12 vehicles collide with each other in Nagpur's Mankapur, four people injured

Four people were injured in a chain of collision involving a dozen vehicles after being hit by a speeding container in the Mankapur area of Nagpur late Sunday night, police said, reported news agency ANI.

According to the Nagpur police, 12 vehicles, including 9 cars, an ambulance and two two-wheelers were hit by the speeding container.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness reported that the truck came down from the flyover at high speed and collided with vehicles in its path, resulting in multiple vehicle collisions, reported ANI.

"I can't provide a detailed description of what happened during the collision because I was seated in my car. My car was positioned at the very front of the traffic signal," the eyewitness told ANI.

Further information is awaited.

In another case, the Pune Police has busted a prostitution racket allegedly being run at a spa parlour in the Hinjewadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad and rescued three women with the arrest of two men, including the spa owner, reported ANI.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police launched a surprise raid at Breath Spa in the Hinjewadi area on Sunday and busted the prostitution racket operating under the guise of the massage.

According to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) Police Inspector, Devendra Chavan, the unit acted upon a tip-off that certain individuals operating under the spa businesses in Pimpri Chinchwad were coercing young women into prostitution, reported ANI.

Further, he said that acting on the information, the AHTU launched a surprise raid at Breath Spa in the Hinjewadi area. As a result of the operation, three women were rescued on Sunday from the prostitution racket, and two men were arrested, including the spa owner, reported ANI.

The accused individuals have been booked for offences under sections 3, and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 and IPC section 370(3), 34, at Hinjewadi Police Station, he added, reported ANI.

The successful operation was conducted under the directives and supervision of Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Doifode.

(With inputs from ANI)