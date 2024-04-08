Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Workers want Shinde Sena to keep Bhiwandi
Mumbai: No! Social media groups WON’T double your money
Maharashtra: Why is big cat still roaming free in Vasai?
Mumbai: ‘This could turn out to be a bigger problem than Gokhale bridge’
Mumbai: Man booked for assaulting policemen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra 12 vehicles collide with each other in Nagpurs Mankapur four people injured
<< Back to Elections 2024

Maharashtra: 12 vehicles collide with each other in Nagpur's Mankapur, four people injured

Updated on: 08 April,2024 10:35 AM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to the Nagpur police, 12 vehicles, including 9 cars, an ambulance and two two-wheelers were hit by the speeding container

Maharashtra: 12 vehicles collide with each other in Nagpur's Mankapur, four people injured

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: 12 vehicles collide with each other in Nagpur's Mankapur, four people injured
x
00:00

Four people were injured in a chain of collision involving a dozen vehicles after being hit by a speeding container in the Mankapur area of Nagpur late Sunday night, police said, reported news agency ANI.


According to the Nagpur police, 12 vehicles, including 9 cars, an ambulance and two two-wheelers were hit by the speeding container.


Meanwhile, an eyewitness reported that the truck came down from the flyover at high speed and collided with vehicles in its path, resulting in multiple vehicle collisions, reported ANI.


"I can't provide a detailed description of what happened during the collision because I was seated in my car. My car was positioned at the very front of the traffic signal," the eyewitness told ANI.

Further information is awaited.

In another case, the Pune Police has busted a prostitution racket allegedly being run at a spa parlour in the Hinjewadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad and rescued three women with the arrest of two men, including the spa owner, reported ANI.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police launched a surprise raid at Breath Spa in the Hinjewadi area on Sunday and busted the prostitution racket operating under the guise of the massage.

According to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) Police Inspector, Devendra Chavan, the unit acted upon a tip-off that certain individuals operating under the spa businesses in Pimpri Chinchwad were coercing young women into prostitution, reported ANI.

Further, he said that acting on the information, the AHTU launched a surprise raid at Breath Spa in the Hinjewadi area. As a result of the operation, three women were rescued on Sunday from the prostitution racket, and two men were arrested, including the spa owner, reported ANI.

The accused individuals have been booked for offences under sections 3, and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 and IPC section 370(3), 34, at Hinjewadi Police Station, he added, reported ANI.

The successful operation was conducted under the directives and supervision of Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Doifode.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nagpur maharashtra india India news national news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK