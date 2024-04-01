Two brothers booked for trying to 'extort' Rs 200 crore from Nagpur builder

The accused and the Nagpur builder had some association in the past over a few real estate projects but differences cropped up

The Economic Offences Wing of Nagpur police has registered a case against two businessmen brothers for allegedly trying to extort Rs 200 crore from a developer, an official said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

The accused and the Nagpur builder had some association in the past over a few real estate projects but differences cropped up, he said.

The Nagpur builder has accused the brother of forcibly taking his signature in a property deal and keeping the original documents with them. When the builder sought to settle the dispute, the brothers allegedly demanded Rs 200 crore, the official said, reported PTI.

The Sadar police have booked the brothers for extortion, cheating and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code, the official added, reported PTI.

In another case, the police have arrested a 27-year-old Nagpur man who broke into homes so that he could buy new mobile phones, an official said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The Nagpur police have recovered nine mobile phones and jewellery valued at Rs 2.5 lakh from the accused Suraj Siddharth Somkuwar, said the official from Sitabuldi police station, reported PTI.

Acting on complaints about a string of thefts, the police launched a probe and recently arrested Somkuwar.

The Nagpur man told the police that he was crazy about expensive mobile phones and stole from people's homes to use the proceeds of crime to fund his obsession, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)