Maharashtra: Nagpur man held for committing thefts to fund his mobile phone obsession

Updated on: 01 April,2024 09:26 AM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

The Nagpur police have recovered nine mobile phones and jewellery valued at Rs 2.5 lakh from the accused Suraj Siddharth Somkuwar, said the official from Sitabuldi police station

Maharashtra: Nagpur man held for committing thefts to fund his mobile phone obsession

Representational Image

The police have arrested a 27-year-old Nagpur man who broke into homes so that he could buy new mobile phones, an official said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.


The Nagpur police have recovered nine mobile phones and jewellery valued at Rs 2.5 lakh from the accused Suraj Siddharth Somkuwar, said the official from Sitabuldi police station, reported PTI.


Acting on complaints about a string of thefts, the police launched a probe and recently arrested Somkuwar.


The Nagpur man told the police that he was crazy about expensive mobile phones and stole from people's homes to use the proceeds of crime to fund his obsession, reported PTI.

In another case, the Economic Offences Wing of Nagpur police has registered a case against two businessmen brothers for allegedly trying to extort Rs 200 crore from a developer, an official said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The accused and the complainant had some association in the past over a few real estate projects but differences cropped up, he said.

The developer has accused the brother of forcibly taking his signature in a property deal and keeping the original documents with them. When the builder sought to settle the dispute, the brothers allegedly demanded Rs 200 crore, the official said, reported PTI.

The Sadar police have booked the brothers for extortion, cheating and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

Meanwhile, a man died after setting himself and his wife ablaze in Kanhan town in Nagpur, a police official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The incident took place on Friday night and the woman is hospitalised with serious burn injuries, he added.

"Rahul Chafale (33) and his wife Akashana (29) were living separately for the past eight years. On Friday, he came to her rented accommodation and asked her to return to their marital home. In a fit of anger, he set himself and Akashana ablaze after pouring petrol," the official said, reported PTI.

Both were rushed to hospital by kin, where Rahul died and Akashana is fighting for her life, the Kanhan police station official said, reported PTI.

A murder case has been registered and further probe into the incident is underway, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

