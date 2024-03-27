Maharashtra: Nagpur man kills son for objecting to his loud phone conversation; arrested

The incident took place at Pipra village, around 30 km from Nagpur city, on Monday, and the victim died during treatment at a hospital the next day

A Nagpur man allegedly killed his 28-year-old son following a heated argument between them over speaking loudly on a phone at a village in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place at Pipra village, around 30 km from Nagpur city, on Monday, and the victim died during treatment at a hospital the next day, an official said.

The accused, Ramrao Kakde, was arrested following the incident, he said, reported PTI.

"Kakde hit his son, Suraj, with a steel rod following a heated argument after the latter objected to his loud phone conversation. Suraj was admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday," the official of Bela police station said, reported PTI.

According to police, the father-son duo was under the influence of liquor when the incident took place.

The Nagpur man was booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and was arrested, he added.

In another case, police in Nagpur foiled a web series-inspired kidnapping attempt by two persons allegedly posing as National Investigation Agency (NIA) personnel, an official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Accused Swapnil Dilip Maraskolhe (24) and Chetna (23) approached the woman victim on March 20 while she was on her way home on a two-wheeler, showed a fake NIA notice and brandished a pistol, the Rana Pratap Nagar police station official said, reported PTI.

"They took the woman to their rented accommodation in Mahajanwadi area in Hingna and confined her after tying her hands and legs. Her family got a ransom call of Rs 30 lakh, following which they alerted police," he said, reported PTI.

"On Friday, she managed to call her parents while in captivity. Based on her mobile phone signals, police raided the place and rescued her. Chetna and Maraskolhe were arrested soon after," he said, reported PTI.

A probe has revealed Maraskolhe had a debt of Rs 3 lakh and thought up this plan after watching a web series and communicated with the victim in Bhojpuri using Google Translate, he added.

The duo was charged for kidnapping, robbery and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, the official said, adding they have been remanded in police custody till March 27.

