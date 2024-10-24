The primary investigations revealed that the kidnapping was the fallout of a land dispute. Following the abduction, a police team got a tip off that the kidnapped person and the accused were travelling from Yermala to Barshi, an official said

A 22-year-old man was rescued within 10 hours after being kidnapped in Latur district of Maharashtra, leading to the arrest of four persons in connection with the case, a police official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The man was kidnapped from a spot near an Ayurvedic college in Latur on October 22, the Gandhi Chowk police station official said.

"The primary investigations revealed that the kidnapping was the fallout of a land dispute. Following the abduction, a police team got a tip off that the kidnapped person and the accused were travelling from Yermala to Barshi. The police officials swung into action and managed to chase their vehicle and arrest Narsingh alias Munna Rajkumar Kamble (42), Tukaram Wamanrao Salunke (43), Mangesh Nagnath Vanjare (38), and Shankar Angad Koyalkar (34). We seized a knife and an air pistol," the official said, reported the PTI.

The accused have been remanded in police custody and further probe is underway, the official added, the PTI reported.

Child missing from Jalna traced to Delhi, reunited with kin after 4 months

In an another incident, a 7-year-old boy from the nomadic Pardhi community who went missing from Jalna in Maharashtra in July this year was on Thursday traced to New Delhi and was reunited with his family, a police official said, as per the PTI.

The child had gone missing from his native Ravana Parda village in Ambad tehsil Jalna district of Maharashtra, after which a kidnapping case was registered by the police, he said.

"The child did not have an Aadhaar card, which made the search that much more challenging. The child's photograph was widely circulated. The breakthrough came when we were told a child matching Somnath's description was found at Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi. After his parents verified the photograph of the child sent by Delhi officials, a team left from Jalna," an official said, according to the PTI.

The child, who was reunited with his kin, is unable to explain how he managed to reach Delhi, the official said, adding that the further investigations in the matter were underway.

(with PTI inputs)