Pic/PTI

In a unique initiative to alleviate traffic congestion in Pune city, 35 prominent mandals have joined forces and organised a single Dahi Handi event at the iconic Lal Mahal Chowk near Shaniwar Wada, reported news agency ANI.

This collective effort aims to minimise disruptions and ease traffic flow during peak hours.

The participating mandals, including Shrimant Bhau Rangari Ganapati Trust and Shri Tambdi Jogeshwari Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandal, have opted for a joint celebration to avoid causing snarls in the central part of the city, reported ANI.

Puneet Balan, chairman of the Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati temple, spearheaded the initiative, citing the objective of reducing traffic congestion and noise pollution, reported ANI.

Puneet Balan said that he is grateful to all the Govindas that participated in this first-ever joint Dahi Handi organised in Pune city, reported ANI.

"I am grateful to all the Govinda's that participated in this first-ever joint Dahi Handi organised in Pune city. We are deeply grateful to the people of Pune who enthusiastically attended and participated in this Dahi Handi. The police administration helped and ensured everyone's safety, the Dahi Handi event was conducted smoothly and a Pune-based Govinda team named Shivtej broke the Dahi Handi," Balan said, reported ANI.

The Dahi Handi event, promises to be a spectacular display of unity and festive spirit. Meanwhile, Dahi Handis adorned with flowers has been erected accompanied by traditional drumbeats and popular Bollywood songs, keeping the enthusiasm high.

245 Govindas injured during Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai

Earlier on Tuesday, 245 Govindas were injured in Mumbai during the Dahi Handi celebrations on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Last year, during the Dahi Handi celebrations, as many as 195 Govindas were injured in different incidents while celebrating Dahi Handi. Last year the BMC reported that out of the 195 Govindas, 18 were admitted to the hospital while the remaining 177 were discharged.

Dahi Handi celebrations in Maharashtra

One of the major cultural activities, Dahi Handi is celebrated by filling an earthen pot with curd, butter and other milk products. Subsequently, a group of people form a human pyramid to reach the matka and break it.

The tradition symbolises Lord Krishna's playfulness and innocence, as well as his love for butter and curd. Dahi Handi celebrations commemorate Lord Krishna's act of eating Dahi hung at a height when he was a child.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in August or September as per the Western calendar.

The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances along with the Dahi Handi competition.

(With inputs from ANI)