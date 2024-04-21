Maharashtra: 50 coaching centre students hospitalised over food poisoning in Pune

Atleast 50 students of a private coaching centre in Maharashtra's Pune were hospitalised after they suffered from food poisoning

Atleast 50 students of a private coaching centre were hospitalised The students suffered from food poisoning, a police official said All the students who fell ill are in a stable condition

Around 50 students from a private coaching centre in Maharashtra's Pune district have been hospitalised after they suffered from food poisoning, a police official said on Sunday, according to the PTI.

All the students who fell ill are in a stable condition, he said.

The private centre in Khed taluka has provided boarding facilities to over 500 students. It offers coaching to students preparing for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the senior official said, reported the PTI.

After having dinner at the coaching centre on Friday night, more than 50 students complained of food poisoning symptoms like stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea the next day.

The students were admitted to a nearby hospital where their condition is stable, the official said. The police have launched a probe into the food poisoning incident and food samples are being sent for lab testing, the police official added, as per the news agency.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, earlier this month, one person had died and more than 75 people fell sick allegedly due to food poisoning in Majri colliery area in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district last week on Sunday, a health official had said, the PTI had earlier reported.

According to the PTI, the incident occurred after more than 400 people had 'prasad' a day earlier during a religious function on the eve of Chaitra Navratri Mahotsav in a Kali temple, he said, according to the PTI.

"Some of them started feeling unwell after reaching home and 79 arrived at Warora civil hospital past midnight. The condition of six persons was critical and they were shifted to Chandrapur district hospital. Of these, a man identified as Gurufem Yadav died," the official had said, the news agency had reported.

The other patients were said to be stable and were under treatment, he added.

In January this year, as many as 109 students of a private ashram school in Thane district of Maharashtra had reportedly fell ill, the officials had earlier said; adding that food poisoning was suspected among the students, the PTI had reported in January.

The officials had said that 109 students, including 63 girls, were rushed to a government hospital in Thane district after showing symptoms of food poisoning.

(with PTI inputs)

