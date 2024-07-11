Maharashtra: 6-year-old girl crushed to death by civic bus in Nagpur

The civic bus driver, identified as Suresh Pardhi, has been arrested

A 6-year-old girl was killed after a bus operated by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation knocked her down on Thursday, police said.

As per the PTI report, the incident took place around 4 pm near the Model Mill Chawl (row tenements) under the jurisdiction of the Ganeshpeth police station in the city.

Aradhya Dheeraj Nagdive was playing in front of her grandmother Lakshmibai Choure's house at the chawl when she was reportedly crushed by an 'Aapli Bus' operated by the civic body, an official said.

According to the news agency report, the child was a resident of Jalandhar in Punjab and had come to Nagpur with her relatives to attend a wedding, he said, adding that the bus driver, identified as Suresh Pardhi, has been arrested.

In another incident, a five-year-old girl was crushed to death on Wednesday afternoon by a bus belonging to the local civic transport undertaking in Nashik, Maharashtra, police told PTI.

According to the PTI report, the minor's grandfather, who was accompanying her, suffered injuries in the accident.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sanvi Sagar Gavai, a Class I student whose family resides in the Nashik Road area, reported PTI.

As per the PTI report, the police said Sanvi used to come to her grandmother's, Jijabai Gavai's, tea stall in the area while going to school and before coming home. Sanvi Gavai reportedly came to the tea stall as usual at around 1.30 pm, the official said.

She was leaving for home with her grandfather when a Citilinc bus reportedly hit her, killing her on the spot, said the police.

Citilinc is the public transport bus service provided by Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd, reported PTI.

After the accident, the bus driver fled the spot, reported PTI.

As per the PTI report, local residents and workers staged a protest and demanded the immediate arrest of the bus driver. They claimed the driver was under the influence of alcohol when the accident took place.

(With inputs from PTI)