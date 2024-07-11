Breaking News
Mumbai Central – Amritsar Paschim Express diverted till August 9
Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel
Mumbai: Wadala, Dadar roads to be closed for Aashadi Ekadashi from July 16-18
Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed
Mumbai: North Regional Cyber Police arrest three in courier fraud
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra 6 year old girl crushed to death by civic bus in Nagpur

Maharashtra: 6-year-old girl crushed to death by civic bus in Nagpur

Updated on: 11 July,2024 10:04 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The civic bus driver, identified as Suresh Pardhi, has been arrested

Maharashtra: 6-year-old girl crushed to death by civic bus in Nagpur

Representative Image. File Photo

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: 6-year-old girl crushed to death by civic bus in Nagpur
x
00:00

A 6-year-old girl was killed after a bus operated by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation knocked her down on Thursday, police said.


As per the PTI report, the incident took place around 4 pm near the Model Mill Chawl (row tenements) under the jurisdiction of the Ganeshpeth police station in the city.


Aradhya Dheeraj Nagdive was playing in front of her grandmother Lakshmibai Choure's house at the chawl when she was reportedly crushed by an 'Aapli Bus' operated by the civic body, an official said.


According to the news agency report, the child was a resident of Jalandhar in Punjab and had come to Nagpur with her relatives to attend a wedding, he said, adding that the bus driver, identified as Suresh Pardhi, has been arrested.

In another incident, a five-year-old girl was crushed to death on Wednesday afternoon by a bus belonging to the local civic transport undertaking in Nashik, Maharashtra, police told PTI.

According to the PTI report, the minor's grandfather, who was accompanying her, suffered injuries in the accident.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sanvi Sagar Gavai, a Class I student whose family resides in the Nashik Road area, reported PTI.

As per the PTI report, the police said Sanvi used to come to her grandmother's, Jijabai Gavai's, tea stall in the area while going to school and before coming home. Sanvi Gavai reportedly came to the tea stall as usual at around 1.30 pm, the official said.

She was leaving for home with her grandfather when a Citilinc bus reportedly hit her, killing her on the spot, said the police.

Citilinc is the public transport bus service provided by Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd, reported PTI.

After the accident, the bus driver fled the spot, reported PTI.

As per the PTI report, local residents and workers staged a protest and demanded the immediate arrest of the bus driver. They claimed the driver was under the influence of alcohol when the accident took place. 

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nagpur maharashtra Accident news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK