Breaking News
Mumbai Traffic Police set up control rooms, watch towers as Ganeshotsav begins
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Gautam Adani
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh cash reward on gangster Dawood Ibrahim, his aides
Mumbai Police step up security measures amid festive season, extern 11 people from eastern suburbs
BSP to launch 'BJP's pol khol yatra' in Maharashtra
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra activist asks villagers to publicise their move to ban widowhood rituals

Maharashtra activist asks villagers to publicise their move to ban widowhood rituals

Updated on: 01 September,2022 05:48 PM IST  |  Maharashtra
PTI |

Top

On May 17 this year, the Maharashtra government had asked all villages to follow the initiative of Herwad in Kolhapur district, which became the first village in the country to pass such a resolution

Maharashtra activist asks villagers to publicise their move to ban widowhood rituals

Representative Image


A social activist spearheading a campaign for the enactment of a law to ban discriminatory practices related to widows appealed to gram panchayats in Maharashtra on Thursday to publicise their acts of prohibiting such practices.


Pramod Zinjade, in his appeal, said some 7,000 villages have passed such resolutions through their gram sabhas, and asked these areas to declare themselves as "villages that have freed themselves from evil practices related to widows".

He said these villages must display slogans on the issue in at least five public places to create awareness and further promote the cause.


Also Read: Maharashtra: 49-year-old woman fights for the rights of widows

Zilla Parishad chief executive officers must take the lead and give necessary directions to gram panchayats for this move towards awareness, he added.

On May 17 this year, the Maharashtra government had asked all villages to follow the initiative of Herwad in Kolhapur district, which became the first village in the country to pass such a resolution.

The resolution had banned the practice of wiping sindoor, removing toe rings and mangalsutra, breaking bangles as part of widowhood rituals. It had also laid down that widows will not be discriminated against in religious and social functions.

Earlier this year, Zinjade had submitted an affidavit to local authorities seeking that such practices not be enforced on his wife after his death.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra news national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK