Maharashtra: Army recruitment rally for women from Dec 6 in Pune

Updated on: 05 December,2022 07:18 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

The main aim of the rally is to give women from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, and Daman an opportunity to be screened into the Indian Army thereby giving them a chance to serve the nation

Representative Image


The recruitment rally for Agniveer general duty (women military police) will be held at BEG Centre in Kirkee here from December 6 to 11, an official said on Monday.


The main aim of the rally is to give women from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, and Daman an opportunity to be screened into the Indian Army thereby giving them a chance to serve the nation, a defence release said.



Prospective candidates will be screened over the next three to four days, it said.


Candidates will have to undergo physical, medical exam and take a common entrance exam. Only candidates who are found physically and medically fit can take the written exam, the release said.

The final selection will be based on merit and thereafter, they will be called to join the Indian Army in the Corps of Military Police as Agniveers, it was stated. 

