Maharashtra: Man escapes from police lock-up, nabbed from jungle in Palghar

The accused, who was in custody in connection with a case of house-breaking and theft, jumped out of the window of a toilet and escaped into the jungle on Sunday

Representative Image

A 28-year-old man escaped from the lock-up at Mandvi police station in Maharashtra's Palghar and was apprehended from a jungle in the vicinity, police said on Monday.

The accused, who was in custody in connection with a case of house-breaking and theft, jumped out of the window of a toilet and escaped into the jungle on Sunday, an official said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Four held with ambergris worth Rs 70 lakh in Palghar district

The man had been arrested on Friday in connection with the housebreaking and theft that took place in Khairapada of Vasai in July this year.

A probe has revealed that the accused has many cases of house breaking, dacoity, mobile phone thefts and attempt murder to his name in Kashimira and other jurisdictions.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.