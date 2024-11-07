The controversy comes from Rahul Gandhi carrying a copy of the Constitution at his 'Samvidhan Sammelan' event in Nagpur where he also advocated for a caste census

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article Maharashtra polls: Jairam Ramesh slams Devendra Fadnavis over remarks on Rahul Gandhi x 00:00

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday over his remarks against party leader Rahul Gandhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jairam Ramesh stated that Fadnavis must "think first and then speak", reported the ANI.

Ramesh took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to Fadnavis's accusation that Gandhi was showing a "red book" to gain support from "urban naxals."

Devendra Fadnavis is getting desperate. He accuses Rahul Gandhi of showing a " red book" to seek support from so-called "urban naxals".



This book which Mr. Fadnavis is taking objection to is the Constitution of India, of which Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was the main architect. This… pic.twitter.com/CUN14YKNbL — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 7, 2024

"He accuses Rahul Gandhi of showing a 'red book' to seek support from so-called 'urban naxals'. This book which Fadnavis is taking objection to is the Constitution of India, of which Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was the main architect. This is the very same Constitution of India that the RSS had attacked in November 1949 as not having been inspired by Manusmriti. It is the very same Constitution of India that the non-biological PM wants to be replaced," said Jairam Ramesh in a post on X.

Ramesh said that Devendra Fadnavis should know that the foreword of this “red book” was written by K.K. Venugopal, one of India's most distinguished legal personalities who served as Attorney General of India from 2017 to 2022.

"As far as 'Urban Naxals' is concerned, the Union Home Ministry told Parliament on February 9th, 2022, and March 11th, 2020, that the Government of India does not use the term! Fadnavis should think first and then speak," the Congress leader added.

Earlier on Thursday, Devendra Fadnavis had accused LoP Rahul Gandhi of disloyalty to the Constitution, referencing Rahul Gandhi's 'Samvidhan Sammelan' event in Maharashtra on Wednesday, ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

Fadnavis said, "Rahul Gandhi's disloyalty for the Constitution of India was seen yesterday. The accusation I made turned out to be true. He doesn't want to glorify the Constitution with the Red Book but he did this drama to warn and seek help from the urban naxals and anarchists who are with him. He is insulting the Constitution every day. Congress insulted Dr B R Ambedkar, and insulted the Constitution. Now no one will forget their tricks."

The controversy comes from Rahul Gandhi carrying a copy of the Constitution at an event in Nagpur where he advocated for a caste census.

This political exchange occurs in the lead-up to the Maharashtra state elections, scheduled for November 20, with results to be announced on November 23.

(With inputs from ANI)