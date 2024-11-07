Notably, Rahul Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, has been displaying an abridged version of the Constitution in a red cover during his rallies

Devendra Fadnavis. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi using 'red book' to seek help from 'urban Naxals', says Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was trying to seek support from "urban Naxals and anarchists" by holding a "red book" in his hand, reported news agency PTI.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, has been displaying an abridged version of the Constitution in a red cover during his rallies.

The Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 are scheduled on November 20.

During his visit to Nagpur on Wednesday, Gandhi carried a copy of the Constitution in his hand at an event where he once again advocated for a caste census, saying the exercise will happen in the country and it will show the injustice meted out to Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis, reported PTI.

Asked about the LoP seeking a caste census in the country, Fadnavis on Thursday told reporters here, "My allegations made two days back against Rahul Gandhi have proved true about his inclination towards 'urban Naxals'. He showed the red book and tried seeking help (politically) from urban Naxals and anarchists," reported PTI.

Gandhi has shown disregard for the country's Constitution, the BJP leader claimed.

"He was either giving them some warning or seeking their help. Rahul Gandhi indulges in such drama regularly. He, on a daily basis, insults the Constitution in some or other way," he said.

The Congress has previously "insulted" Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution. But no one will now fall prey to their drama, Fadnavis said, reported PTI.

Rahul Gandhi is forging alliance of anarchist elements, dangerous for country: Fadnavis

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the alliance Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was cobbling together was dangerous for the state and country.

Speaking at an election campaign rally for BJP candidate Gopichand Padalkar in Jat assembly constituency in Sangli district, he dubbed the Bharat Jodo campaign led by Gandhi as "Bharat Todo" campaign, and alleged that anarchist and ultra-left organisations were associated with it.

What message Gandhi wanted to give by showing a red-cover copy of the Constitution of India, he asked.

"Today Rahul Gandhi has come to Maharashtra (to campaign for the November 20 assembly elections)....the way Rahul Gandhi is forging an alliance, it is dangerous for the state and the country," Fadnavis said.

"An initiative called 'Bharat Jodo' was started. Looking at the name, we thought it is a good initiative, but it has come out that of the 150 to 200 organizations associated with Bharat Jodo, 100 outfits are instrumental in creating anarchy in the country. These outfits are ultra-leftist, anarchist, and if their track record is checked, (it is seen that) they are working to create a malaise in society," the BJP leader claimed.

These organisations were making attempts to lower the society's faith in the Constitution and judiciary, Fadnavis said.

(With inputs from PTI)