Mallikarjun Kharge. File Pic/PTI

Two people were hurt after a temporary structure erected for a Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 rally of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Maharashtra's Nashik district was damaged on Thursday due to strong winds, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, two persons suffered minor injuries in the incident that occurred in the afternoon in the Trimbak area, where the senior Congress leader was to address a public gathering ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, an official said.

Just as the rally was about to start, strong winds lashed the area, damaging a temporary structure set up for the event. The curtains tied to the structure also got torn, he said.

Two party supporters, who had come to attend the programme, suffered non-serious injuries in the incident and were taken to hospital, the official said.

Mallikarjun Kharge's rally began after the winds subsided, he added, as per the news agency.

Congress and MVA are going to win: Mallikarjun Kharge

Meanwhile, exuding confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) victory in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that the Congress and MVA are going to win elections in the state, according to the ANI.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The environment in Maharashtra is good. Congress and MVA are going to win. We will give a better government to Maharashtra. When Rahul Gandhi comes, another nearby 2-4 constituencies also get benefited."

Kharge also took a jibe at the BJP and said that regular visits of PM Modi, Amit Shah and prominent leaders of the party show that they are nervous.

He further slammed the current Mahayuti government, saying that this government is not formed on the basis of ideology, rather it is formed after ploying the situation.

Mallikarjun Kharge said, "PM Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Ministers of various states are coming here again and again which shows they are nervous. They want Maha Vikas Aghadi not to come to power, because the government they had made, is made after breaking and ploying the situation, which doesn't last long. Most importantly, this government is not based on any ideology, so that's why they want to come to power by any means. But people have also determined that MVA will come to power in these elections in Maharashtra," the ANI reported.

