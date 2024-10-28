Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Assembly election Congress candidate pitted against Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis confident of winning from Nagpur

Maharashtra Assembly election: Congress candidate pitted against Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis confident of winning from Nagpur

Updated on: 28 October,2024 06:58 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

While people have been distressed owing to inflation and lack of jobs, Devendra Fadnavis has concentrated on staying in power and has spent no time in meeting voters or trying to find out what they want, Prafulla Gudadhe Patil alleged. The Maharashtra Assembly election will be held on November 20

Maharashtra Assembly election: Congress candidate pitted against Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis confident of winning from Nagpur

Pic/X

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Assembly election: Congress candidate pitted against Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis confident of winning from Nagpur
x
00:00

Congress candidate Prafulla Gudadhe Patil on Monday, October 28, said the high-profile Nagpur South West seat will throw up an upset in the Maharashtra Assembly election as his opponent and Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis has lost his "ground connect".


Fadnavis, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) tallest leader in the state and CM between 2014 and 2019, had trounced Patil in the last Maharashtra Assembly election held five years ago.


However, this time, Patil exuded confidence that he would emerge winner when results are declared on November 23, news agency PTI reported.


"People will defeat Fadnavis this time. He has completely lost his ground connect and is now an outsider in the constituency. He has not fulfilled the aspirations and hopes of the voters," said Patil, a five-time corporator from Nagpur. 

Speaking to PTI, Patil, who is considered a grassroots leader by his party colleagues, said this is not a "losing battle" as most are portraying it to be owing to the "aura and profile" of his BJP opponent.

"Voters are the most powerful in a democracy and not someone who has been chief minister or is deputy chief minister. Even prime ministers have lost polls in the past. That is the history of our democracy. This is not just an election but a fight against an ideology that is trying to finish off the Constitution and the country's democracy," he said, adding that Fadnavis may have won five times on a trot but people's hope for speedy development has been dashed since the time his opponent came to power.

While people have been distressed owing to inflation and lack of jobs, Fadnavis has concentrated on staying in power and has spent no time in meeting voters or trying to find out what they want, Patil alleged.

"He is now for all purposes a Mumbaikar as he is always in the metropolis. The November 20 poll is between 'dhanshakti (money power)' and 'janshakti (people's power)'. People are fighting for me. For the past 10 years, I have met people and listened to what they have to say. I am certain I will win," the Congress candidate said.

Patil said the Congress' Maha Vikas Aghadi allies: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) are putting in all efforts to help him, and even groups like the Communist Party of India and Shetkari Kamgar Paksh are part of the fight.

"Fadnavis was known as "Mr Clean" and a very intelligent legislator and administrator but he is now famous for splitting parties to remain in power, said Patil, adding that he will be filing his nomination papers on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nagpur Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 maharashtra devendra fadnavis congress BJP

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK