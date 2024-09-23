Hitting out at the ruling BJP government over simultaneous elections in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, Chennithala said that the government talks about one nation, one election but didn't announce elections in Maharashtra along with Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. Pic/X@chennithala

Listen to this article Maharashtra assembly elections: Discussion for CM post after polls, says Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala x 00:00

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday asserted that the discussion for the Chief Minister's post among the coalition partners in Maharashtra will held after the elections, and added that their only aim is to remove the 'corrupt' government from power, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to media persons, Chennithala said, "We will hold discussions on the Chief Minister's post after the Maharashtra assembly elections," reported ANI.

"Our only target is to form the government now. We aim to remove the corrupt BJP government from power," Chennithala added, reported ANI.

Hitting out at the ruling BJP government over simultaneous elections in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, he said that the government talks about one nation, one election but didn't announce elections in Maharashtra along with Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, reported ANI.

"People who talk about one nation, one election, why didn't they announce elections in Maharashtra along with Haryana and J&K? The elections should be announced as soon as possible as the public has made up their mind to remove the state government from power," the Congress leader said, reported ANI.

This remark came in the backdrop of the Union Cabinet's nod to the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal.

On being asked about Tirupati Laddu Prasadam row, he said that it is a very serious matter, reported ANI.

"It is a very serious matter. People from across the country offer prayers at the Tirupati Temple. The news is sad. The government should tell the public about the truth," Chennithala said, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the allegations about the adulteration of Tirupati Prasadam (laddus). Notably, On September 19, Naidu stirred a political controversy after he claimed that the ghee used in the preparation of Tirupati laddoo prasadam, offered at Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirupati, contained animal fat during the previous YSRCP government.

Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple is a Hindu temple situated in the Tirumala hills of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district.

(With inputs from ANI)