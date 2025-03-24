Maharashtra assembly passes resolution recommending Bharat Ratna for Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai Phule

On Monday the Maharashtra legislative assembly passed a unanimous resolution recommending that the Centre confer Bharat Ratna, the nation's highest civilian award, posthumously for social reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule

The Maharashtra legislative assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution recommending that the Centre confer Bharat Ratna, the nation's highest civilian award, posthumously for social reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, the PTI reported.

Maharashtra Minister Jaykumar Raval introduced the resolution, with Ajit Pawar-led NCP MLA Chhagan Bhujbal and Congress leader Vijay Wadetiwar voicing their support.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that people have recognised the Mahatma title bestowed on Phule, and Bharat Ratna is the recognition of the state.

"Mahatma title was above everything in the country and was enjoyed by only two people, Mahatma Phule and Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

Expressing happiness at the assembly passing the resolution, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said bestowing the country's highest civilian award to the iconic social reformers will be honouring public sentiment.

He stated that it would enhance the award's prestige.

The resolution enhances the reputation of progressive and reformist Maharashtra, Pawar said while extending gratitude to legislators for passing it unanimously.

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule established the first school for girls in Pune, opening the doors of education for women, he said, reported PTI.

"Today, women hold responsible positions in various fields such as agriculture, education, knowledge, science, research, space, politics, and social service, actively contributing to the nation's progress. The credit for the transformation goes entirely to their visionary approach and tireless efforts," Pawar stated, reported PTI.

"Their extraordinary work in bringing education to the underprivileged, marginalized, and Bahujan communities remains unparalleled. Hence, they will always be regarded as 'Mahatma' by farmers, labourers, and all citizens," the NCP chief noted, reported PTI.

