Maharashtra: BJP playing brutal politics by pressurising leaders through ED, says Shiv Sena's Chandrakant Khaire

Party leader Arjun Khotkar should not fall victim to this kind of politics. He should meet party chief Uddhav Thackeray and share his issues with him, Khaire said

Chandrakant Khaire. Pic/ official Twitter account

Former Shiv Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire on Tuesday accused the BJP of playing brutal politics by putting pressure on leaders through the Enforcement Directorate and party leader Arjun Khotkar should not fall victim to this kind of politics.

Talking to PTI, Khaire said Khotkar should meet party chief Uddhav Thackeray and share his issues with him.

Former minister Khotkar was promoted to the deputy leader of the Shiv Sena a few days ago.

Also Read: Revolt aimed at finishing off Shiv Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray

When asked about Khotkar's meetings with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union minister Raosaheb Danve in the national capital, Khaire said, "The BJP was playing brutal politics by putting pressure on leaders through the ED. Other Shiv Sena leaders are working fearlessly even after being probed by the central agency."

Khotkar should not fall victim to this politics and should meet Thackeray to find a way out, he said.

"Thackeray recently made Khotkar the deputy leader of the party. He should continue with his work," Khaire added

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever