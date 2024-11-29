At least eight people died and around 30 people were injured after a Maharashtra State Transport bus overturned near Bindravana Tola village on the Gondia-Arjuni road in the Gondia district on Friday afternoon

Locals gather at the accident site in Gondia District, on Friday. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a bus accident in Gondia, Maharashtra, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the victims and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the mishap, news agency ANI reported.



"Distressed by the loss of lives in the bus mishap in Gondia, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Narendra Modi," PMO said on X.



The incident happened when the bus was on its way from Nagpur to Gondia.



"A state transport bus met with an accident after it lost control and overturned near Bindravana Tola village in the Gondia district. So far, eight people have died. Around 30 people are injured and the injured have been shifted to Gondia District Hospital," the Gondia Police said in a statement.



After the incident, Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde issued an order for immediate and appropriate medical care for the injured, reported ANI.



"A state transport Shivshahi bus overturned in a horrific accident. Eight bodies have been recovered from the site of the incident, and the death toll is expected to increase. Information about the situation was taken from the local administration. Instructions have been issued for immediate and proper treatment of the injured," Maharashtra CMO said.



Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also offered his condolences to the families of the victims and stated, "It is very unfortunate that a Shivshahi bus met with an unfortunate accident near Sadak Arjun in Gondia district in which some passengers died. I pay my heartfelt respects to the deceased. We share the grief of their families."

