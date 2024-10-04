The Maharashtra Cabinet also decided to set up financial development corporations for communities part of the OBC segment

During its second cabinet meeting in a week, the Maharashtra government approved a plan on Friday to establish an economic welfare organisation for the state's Jain community, news agency PTI reported.

According to PTI, the Cabinet also decided to set up financial development corporations for communities which are part of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) segment, such as Bari, Teli, Hindu Khatik, Lonari, while grants up to Rs 10 lakh will be given to cultural and educational institutions belonging to the Buddhist community.

In the cabinet meeting presided over by CM Eknath Shinde, it was decided to waive non-agricultural tax on residential buildings outside of gaothans as well as those for commercial and industrial purposes.

The Maharashtra Cabinet also approved the plan by the department of tourism to increase jail term and fine amount for those destroying ancient and historical sites, PTI stated. As per the proposal, the jail term could extend up to two years and the fine would be Rs 1 lakh. Currently, the jail term is up to three months, while the file is Rs 500, and the penalty has not been revised since 1960.

The other decisions taken by the Cabinet include establishment of 104 Industrial Training Institutes (ITI), increasing prize money for sportspersons, allotment of a company each of the state disaster response force to Konkan and Pune divisions, to be stationed in Navi Mumbai and Daund, respectively.

Officials told PTI that each company will have four teams, for which 428 posts have been sanctioned at an estimated expenditure of Rs 47 crore.

Centres of excellence that will focus on postgraduate medical education and research have been granted funds totaling Rs 70 crore, PTI reported.

In the meeting, the Maharashtra Cabinet also decided that separate welfare boards will be set up for fishermen of ground reservoir and sea.

Revised prize money for sportspersons

As per the new norms, Olympic and Paralympic gold medalists from the state of Maharashtra will get Rs 5 crore, while silver and bronze medalists will receive Rs 3 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively. Trainers will get Rs 50 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, respectively.

Those winning gold in the Asian Games will get Rs 1 crore, while the amount will be Rs 75 lakh for silver medallists and Rs 50 lakh for those getting bronze. Trainers will get Rs 10 lakh, Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively.

Teams winning gold in Olympics and Paralympics will get Rs 3.75 crore, while those getting silver and bronze will be rewarded with prize money of Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 1.5 crore, respectively.

The cabinet also agreed for an integrated data centre park and a investment of Rs 1.60 lakh crore is expected.

For the air route between Solapur and Mumbai, the state government has decided to offer viability gap money. Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the airport in Solapur.

It was also decided that the land in the Wadala salt pan area to be allocated for educational purposes, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)