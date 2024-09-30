Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde recalled the lynching of two sadhus in Palghar district four years ago and said those in power at the time remained silent over the incident

Screengrab/X

Listen to this article Maharashtra CM stresses on faith, Hindu unity; says will not leave Hindutva till last breath x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde on Monday emphasised the importance of faith and Hindu unity and hailed the state's rich cultural heritage, news agency PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the 'Sanatan Rashtra Sammelan' in Thane district of Maharashtra, he invoked the teachings of revered saint Dnyaneshwar and said it is Diwali and Dussehra when spiritual leaders and seers arrive.

Amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' from the crowd, the Maharashtra CM said that he felt he had arrived in Ayodhya, adding that he would continue to carry forward the teachings of saints.

"Maharashtra is the land of saints and the brave. We have always embraced dharma, adhyatma and worked to connect humanity. Faith and Hindu unity is important," he said.

He also recalled the lynching of two sadhus in neighbouring Palghar district in 2020 and said those in power at the time, a reference to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, remained silent.

"We will not remain silent over such incidents. We will not leave Hindutva till our last breath," he reiterated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.