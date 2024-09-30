Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra CM stresses on faith Hindu unity says will not leave Hindutva till last breath

Maharashtra CM stresses on faith, Hindu unity; says will not leave Hindutva till last breath

Updated on: 30 September,2024 09:12 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde recalled the lynching of two sadhus in Palghar district four years ago and said those in power at the time remained silent over the incident

Maharashtra CM stresses on faith, Hindu unity; says will not leave Hindutva till last breath

Screengrab/X

Listen to this article
Maharashtra CM stresses on faith, Hindu unity; says will not leave Hindutva till last breath
x
00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde on Monday emphasised the importance of faith and Hindu unity and hailed the state's rich cultural heritage, news agency PTI reported.


Addressing the 'Sanatan Rashtra Sammelan' in Thane district of Maharashtra, he invoked the teachings of revered saint Dnyaneshwar and said it is Diwali and Dussehra when spiritual leaders and seers arrive.


Amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' from the crowd, the Maharashtra CM said that he felt he had arrived in Ayodhya, adding that he would continue to carry forward the teachings of saints.


"Maharashtra is the land of saints and the brave. We have always embraced dharma, adhyatma and worked to connect humanity. Faith and Hindu unity is important," he said.

He also recalled the lynching of two sadhus in neighbouring Palghar district in 2020 and said those in power at the time, a reference to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, remained silent.

"We will not remain silent over such incidents. We will not leave Hindutva till our last breath," he reiterated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra thane palghar mumbai Eknath Shinde

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK