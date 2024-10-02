With 80.8 per cent of experts forecasting a surge in gourmet and specialty coffee options, the convenience of high-quality brews will now be more accessible than ever. This trend will cater to coffee connoisseurs who are looking for rich, flavourful experiences even amidst their busy schedules

As India’s coffee culture continues to evolve and International Coffee Day celebrated on October 1, the way coffee is perceived in India is changing in many different ways. While the traditional methods are a classic, there is a lot more happening.



The Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 highlights key trends that will shape the industry in the coming year. underscores the dynamic growth of coffee consumption and appreciation across the country. Coffee is no longer just a daily habit but has become a sophisticated lifestyle choice for many Indians. From the rise of artisanal brews to a growing focus on the provenance of coffee beans, the Indian coffee landscape is set for exciting shifts in 2024.

In recent years, the coffee market has seen unprecedented diversification, with gourmet and specialty coffee options taking centre stage. This shift is driven by an increasing consumer demand for premium experiences, combining quality, convenience, and craft. Whether it’s a busy professional reaching for a convenient, high-end brew or a coffee enthusiast diving deep into the art of brewing, India’s coffee drinkers are looking for more than just a caffeine fix—they are seeking unique, memorable experiences.

The Godrej Food Trends Report 2024, curated by Godrej Vikhroli Cucina in collaboration with over 190 food experts, chefs, and industry thought leaders, explores these evolving preferences and provides valuable insights into the emerging coffee trends that are expected to dominate the market in the coming year. As coffee continues to rise in prominence, Indian consumers are keen to explore its rich diversity while embracing local traditions and global innovations.

Key coffee trends for 2024:



1. Convenient gourmet and specialty coffee options:

With 80.8 per cent of GFTR experts forecasting a surge in gourmet and specialty coffee options, the convenience of high-quality brews will now be more accessible than ever. This trend will cater to coffee connoisseurs who are looking for rich, flavourful experiences even amidst their busy schedules.

2. Educational and experiential coffee workshops:

As coffee culture deepens, so does the thirst for knowledge. 75 per cent of GFTR panellists predict a rise in coffee tasting sessions, brewing techniques, and experiential workshops. These events will immerse enthusiasts in the intricate art of coffee, enhancing both their understanding and appreciation of their favourite brew.



“The future of coffee is bright, fuelled by a growing demand for convenient gourmet options and a thirst for knowledge. I firmly believe that educational and experiential workshops will be a key factor in attracting and engaging coffee enthusiasts. These workshops offer a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in the world of coffee, learning about different brewing techniques, tasting profiles, and the rich history behind this beloved beverage. To celebrate International Coffee Day, I’m excited to announce a collaborative coffee workshop with Godrej Vikhroli Cucina and Godrej L’affaire,” says Vineet Jain, co-founder of Bombay Island Coffee.

3. Provenance-focused coffee:

The origin of coffee beans is gaining increasing importance. According to 73.1 per cent of GFTR experts, provenance-focused coffee is expected to rise in popularity, with consumers seeking beans that are sourced with care, offering distinct flavour profiles and sustainable growing practices.

4. Premium south Indian filter coffee:

Traditional South Indian filter coffee is experiencing a renaissance. 71.2 per cent of GFTR experts believe that premium and gourmet brands of this classic brew will gain prominence, adding an exotic flair to the coffee market with its rich, robust flavours.

5. Indian-origin artisanal coffee:

Locally sourced, Indian-origin artisanal coffee is also on the rise, with 80.8 per cent of GFTR panellists predicting that regions like Coorg and Chikmagalur will continue to command attention. These coffees, known for their unique taste and craftsmanship, will be at the forefront of India’s growing coffee culture.

Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, managing director of A Perfect Bite Consulting and Editor of the annual Godrej Food Trends Report explains, "As we celebrate International Coffee Day, it’s clear that India’s coffee culture has entered a new era—one where craftsmanship and convenience are equally valued. The trends identified in the Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 reflect the evolving tastes of the modern Indian coffee lover, from their growing desire for artisanal, locally sourced coffee to their enthusiasm for learning more about the brewing process. The future of coffee in India is both exciting and promising, blending tradition with innovation."