The police said that two groups clashed with each other, pelting stones and setting fire to vehicles in a locality in Maharashtra's Akola city on Monday, reported news agency ANI.

According to Akola police, the clash was triggered by an accident that involved an autorickshaw and a motorcycle in the Harihar Peth area of Akola city, reported ANI.

"An auto driver rammed into a bike driver in the Harihar Peth area of Akola. Both of them belong to different communities. Both auto and bike were set on fire and stone pelting was done," Akola SP Bachan Singh, reported ANI.

Following the dispute, the police team reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

"Soon the police team reached the spot and controlled the situation. We are continuously conducting patrolling in the area. Strict action will be taken against those who are involved in this," he added, reported ANI.

The police said that security has been heightened in the area following the clash. Additional security personnel have been deployed to maintain peace and prevent further violence, they said.

Further details awaited.

Mob clashes with police in Beed after trying to attack couple

A mob clashed with police personnel in Beed on October 4 afternoon over a couple going to a hotel, an official said.

Police had to use force to control the situation, the Beed city police station official added.

"The mob tried to beat up the couple. The duo was saved by police, which arrived there in time. A case was registered against more than 150 persons under BNS sections for rioting, unlawful assembly and stopping public servants from discharging their duties. Further probe is underway," he said.

One dead, three others injured in a clash between two groups in Bhiwandi

In April, the clash between two groups over an old rivalry in Bhiwandi, captured in a viral video, resulted in the death of one person and left three injured.

The attackers brutally assaulted the victims with knives, daggers, sticks, and batons, prompting pleas from onlookers for mercy. The chaos erupted shortly before Iftar in the Shanti Nagar area, with women screaming as the violence unfolded. Both groups are reportedly associated with political parties.

The injured are in critical condition, and the police have begun an investigation and are in the process of registering a case. The injured were shifted to the civic hospital. Police had reached the spot after the incident and had started the investigation.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)