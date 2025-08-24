Breaking News
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis orders crackdown on ineligible beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojana

Updated on: 24 August,2025 06:11 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

The Maharashtra CM announced an inquiry into the over 26-lakh beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojana for alleged misuse. Benefits will be stopped for ineligible claimants. He also directed BMC to urgently address Mumbai’s pothole crisis, with 8000+ complaints recorded this monsoon

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis orders crackdown on ineligible beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojana

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Image/File Pic

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis orders crackdown on ineligible beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojana
Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis, while addressing the public in Nagpur, said that the Maharashtra government will stop the benefits being claimed by some people illegally under the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

The Maharashtra CM on Sunday asserted that "an inquiry is being conducted into over 26 lakh people allegedly claiming the monthly benefits under the scheme," news agency PTI reported.

The Maharashtra CM on Sunday asserted that "an inquiry is being conducted into over 26 lakh people allegedly claiming the monthly benefits under the scheme," news agency PTI reported. 



CM Fadnavis, while addressing the media, said that "the benefits of the scheme being claimed by some people illegally will be stopped," reported PTI.


He said, “The Ladki Bahin scheme allows only two women per household between the ages of 21 and 65 to receive benefits. However, it has come to light that more than two women from the same family, or those outside the age bracket, have availed themselves of the monthly payment of Rs 1,500."

The state government had also ordered a large-scale verification drive targeting over 26 lakh beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana amid suspicions of widespread ineligibility and misuse. 

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis directs BMC to repair potholes

With the entire Maharashtra region facing intense spells of rain in the last few days, the problem of potholes in Mumbai has been a significant issue among the citizens. Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis has intervened in Mumbai’s pothole crisis, directing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to speed up the repair work and ensure smoother travel for citizens. According to senior government officials, Fadnavis spoke to BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, seeking details on the city’s road conditions and instructing the civic body to fix potholes at the earliest.

Mumbai has recorded roughly 8,000 pothole complaints this year, though not all fall under the BMC’s jurisdiction. “Many complaints are repetitive and pertain to roads maintained by other agencies,” an official said.

With the BMC chief addressing the situation, Commissioner Gagrani has also ordered officials to fill all potholes — irrespective of whether the roads belong to BMC or other authorities. One of the BMC officials also said, “For this year at least, the BMC will fix potholes even on roads not under its control.”

(With inputs from PTI)

 

