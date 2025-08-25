Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Congress workers protest in Nagpur over potholes on city roads

Maharashtra: Congress workers protest in Nagpur over potholes on city roads

Updated on: 25 August,2025 04:28 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The demonstration was led by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Ketan Vikas Thakre, who slammed civic authorities for failing to address the problem

Maharashtra: Congress workers protest in Nagpur over potholes on city roads

Potholes. Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Congress workers protest in Nagpur over potholes on city roads
x
00:00

Congress leaders and workers on Monday staged a protest outside the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) office over the issue of pothole-ridden city roads.

Congress leaders and workers on Monday staged a protest outside the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) office over the issue of pothole-ridden city roads.

The demonstration was led by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Ketan Vikas Thakre, who slammed civic authorities for failing to address the problem.



Thakre warned that if potholes were not repaired within eight days, Congress workers would place photographs of civic officials inside them as a mark of protest, news agency ANI reported.


He said, "We are not able to understand whether there are potholes on the roads in Nagpur or roads in potholes. The officials don't have time to look at all this? We have staged a protest outside their office so that their eyes open and they work to make Nagpur beautiful. We will request them to fill the potholes within eight days. If they don't do so, we will put up photos of the officials in those potholes," reported ANI. 

Earlier in August, a portion of an under-construction structure collapsed during the making of a gate located on the Khaparkheda to Koradi Temple route in Nagpur, injuring around 15-16 workers with minor injuries.

Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) Chairman Sanjay Meena stated that the investigation was underway by the civic officials to determine the cause, with initial reports suggesting vibrations from construction equipment might have triggered the collapse.

NMRDA Chairman Sanjay Meena said, "The construction work of the Gate at Koradi Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Mandir Sansthan through NMRDA has started. The incident took place during the construction. 15 to 16 people were injured in this incident. Instructions have been given to investigate the entire incident," reported news agency ANI.  

Mumbai left to suffer with potholes, Maharashtra govt hit by policy paralysis: Congress

Earlier, the Maharashtra Congress on Friday stated that the "policy paralysis" within the BJP-led state government and the lack of coordination among various agencies were responsible for the pothole-ridden roads and flyovers in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra Congress on Friday said that the "policy paralysis" within the BJP-led state government and the lack of coordination among different agencies were responsible for the pothole-ridden roads and flyovers in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, BJP ministers and city MLAs Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha assured that the city roads will be free of potholes before the start of the Ganesh festival from August 27.

(With ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

nagpur mumbai potholes maharashtra congress news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK