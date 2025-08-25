The demonstration was led by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Ketan Vikas Thakre, who slammed civic authorities for failing to address the problem

Congress leaders and workers on Monday staged a protest outside the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) office over the issue of pothole-ridden city roads.

Congress leaders and workers on Monday staged a protest outside the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) office over the issue of pothole-ridden city roads.

The demonstration was led by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Ketan Vikas Thakre, who slammed civic authorities for failing to address the problem.

Thakre warned that if potholes were not repaired within eight days, Congress workers would place photographs of civic officials inside them as a mark of protest, news agency ANI reported.

He said, "We are not able to understand whether there are potholes on the roads in Nagpur or roads in potholes. The officials don't have time to look at all this? We have staged a protest outside their office so that their eyes open and they work to make Nagpur beautiful. We will request them to fill the potholes within eight days. If they don't do so, we will put up photos of the officials in those potholes," reported ANI.

Earlier in August, a portion of an under-construction structure collapsed during the making of a gate located on the Khaparkheda to Koradi Temple route in Nagpur, injuring around 15-16 workers with minor injuries.

Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) Chairman Sanjay Meena stated that the investigation was underway by the civic officials to determine the cause, with initial reports suggesting vibrations from construction equipment might have triggered the collapse.

NMRDA Chairman Sanjay Meena said, "The construction work of the Gate at Koradi Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Mandir Sansthan through NMRDA has started. The incident took place during the construction. 15 to 16 people were injured in this incident. Instructions have been given to investigate the entire incident," reported news agency ANI.

Mumbai left to suffer with potholes, Maharashtra govt hit by policy paralysis: Congress

Earlier, the Maharashtra Congress on Friday stated that the "policy paralysis" within the BJP-led state government and the lack of coordination among various agencies were responsible for the pothole-ridden roads and flyovers in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra Congress on Friday said that the "policy paralysis" within the BJP-led state government and the lack of coordination among different agencies were responsible for the pothole-ridden roads and flyovers in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, BJP ministers and city MLAs Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha assured that the city roads will be free of potholes before the start of the Ganesh festival from August 27.

(With ANI inputs)