The accident occurred near the Pimpale Saudagar area of the city late on Sunday night

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Cop killed in motorcycle accident in Pimpri Chinchwad x 00:00

A cop was reportedly killed when an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle in Pimpri Chinchwad city of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The accident occurred near the Pimpale Saudagar area of the city late on Sunday night, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 43-year-old police constable Sachin Vishnu Mane, posted as a driver with the Crime Investigation Department (CID), was returning home when an unidentified vehicle hit his two-wheeler, he said, according to the PTI.

"Within a few minutes, Mane was taken to a nearby hospital. He died while undergoing treatment," the official said.

The constable had served in the police force since 2003 and was posted with the Pune CID, he said.

A case has been registered in this regard at Sangvi police station, the official said.

BMW crash: Mumbai police form six teams to nab 24-year-old

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have formed six teams to nab the 24-year-old son of a ruling Shiv Sena leader after a BMW car the youth was driving crashed into a scooter, killing a woman and injuring her husband, an official said, reported the PTI.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) has also been put out against Mihir Shah, son of Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena leader from neighbouring Palghar district, the official said on Monday.

Mihir was allegedly driving the BMW car which fatally knocked down Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injured her husband Pradeep while the couple was on their two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli area Sunday morning, police said.

The car dragged the woman for more than 2 km, the official said. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

After the accident, Mihir fled towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, leaving the car and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat, who was sitting next to him, at Kalanagar in Bandra, the official said.

Rajesh Shah, who owns the car, and Bidawat were arrested on Sunday for allegedly helping Mihir escape after the accident, the official said.

"As there is a possibility of Mihir Shah fleeing the country, police have issued an LOC against him," the official said, as per the PTI.

Police suspect that Mihir was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident as he was spotted at a bar in Juhu area here a few hours before the incident, the official said.

The police have also recovered the bar bill of Rs 18,000 and are verifying it, the official said without elaborating.

The CCTV footage of the bar is also being examined, he said.

The accused have been booked under various sections, including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the police, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)