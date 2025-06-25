The approval was granted for two important stretches under Phase-II – Vanaz to Chandni Chowk (Corridor-2A) and Ramwadi to Wagholi-Vitthalwadi (Corridor-2B). The Deputy CM said Pune Metro Phase-II will help ease traffic congestion and improve the public transport system

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Ajit Pawar has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and members of the Union Cabinet for approving the second phase of the Pune Metro Rail Project.

The approval was granted on Wednesday during a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi for two important stretches under Phase-II – Vanaz to Chandni Chowk (Corridor-2A) and Ramwadi to Wagholi-Vitthalwadi (Corridor-2B).

The Deputy CM said that Pune Metro Phase-II will help ease traffic congestion, improve the public transport system, and play a key role in the economic, industrial, commercial, and educational development of the city and its surrounding areas.

He also lauded his office's Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) for pushing for the approval. Through the PMU, the Deputy CM regularly conducted review meetings to oversee various development works in Pune and across Maharashtra, ensuring the proposal's timely progress.

In Phase-I of the Pune Metro Project, work was initiated on the Vanaz-Ramwadi corridor.

The two elevated corridors on Phase-II will span a total of 12.75 kilometres, with 13 stations planned on the two routes. The service is expected to benefit commuters in Chandni Chowk, Bavdhan, Kothrud, Kharadi, and the Wagholi suburbs, significantly improving every day travel and connectivity in the city.

The project is also set to support Pune’s IT, commercial, and industrial growth, with a total estimated cost of Rs 3,626.74 crore. It is planned to be completed within the next four years.

Meanwhile earlier in the day, Pawar, who is also Pune’s Guardian Minister, chaired a PMU meeting to review other key development projects in Pune and across the state. Senior officials from several departments, including those from Mantralaya, were present during the review.

Maharashtra: Outcry as 162 trees face axe for Pimpri-Nigdi Metro project

The Mumbai-Pune Highway, once renowned for its lush green canopy, is steadily losing its charm due to continuous road widening and infrastructure development. Now, as part of the Metro extension project from Pimpri to Nigdi, nearly 162 mature trees are proposed to be cut, posing a fresh threat to the already depleting green cover.

MahaMetro has submitted a proposal to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) seeking permission to cut down these trees, which are said to obstruct the construction of four new Metro stations. Earlier, PCMC had already granted permission to cut 17 trees that obstructed the Metro track alignment. This new request from MahaMetro has triggered concern and outrage among environmentalists and citizens, who say the project is striking at the very root of the city's remaining greenery.

The existing Metro corridor runs 7.5 kilometres from Pimpri to Dapodi, with stations at Pimpri, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Nashik Phata, Kasarwadi, Fugewadi, and Dapodi. Significant tree felling had already occurred during that phase. The second phase now aims to extend the line by another 4.5 kilometres, from Pimpri to Bhakti-Shakti Chowk in Nigdi, at a cost of Rs 910.18 crore.

As part of this extension, four new stations are planned at Chinchwad, Khandoba Mal Chowk (Akurdi), Tilak Chowk (Nigdi), and Bhakti-Shakti Chowk. Construction is already underway along service roads and under grade separators, with several trees already felled in Nigdi.

The growing scale of development has sparked fresh alarm among local environmentalists and residents. Tree lovers from the twin towns of Pimpri-Chinchwad worry about the long-term ecological impact of such mass tree cutting and have urged authorities to explore alternatives that preserve greenery. Hemant Sonawane, director of MahaMetro, said, "Trees that obstruct Metro lines and station work will be removed with due permission from PCMC's Garden Department. Some of the trees will be replanted elsewhere. Compensatory plantation will be done in accordance with Garden Department norms."

An official from the Garden Department confirmed that the proposal will be discussed in the upcoming Tree Authority Committee meeting. For every tree older than 20 years, 20 new trees will be planted by MahaMetro as compensation.