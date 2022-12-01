Maharashtra: ED conducts searches at seven locations in Nagpur

The searches were being conducted in connection with an offence registered in Mumbai, an official said

ED logo. File Pic

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at seven locations, mostly offices of Chartered Accountants, in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Thursday, an ED official said.

The searches were being conducted in connection with an offence registered in Mumbai, the official said without giving more details.

An ED team from Mumbai along with their counterparts in Nagpur started the searches in the morning which were still underway, he added.

