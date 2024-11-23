Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra elections 2024 No victory processions allowed in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra elections 2024: No victory processions allowed in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Updated on: 23 November,2024 11:13 AM IST  |  Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
PTI |

District collector Dilip Swami held a meeting with top police officials on Friday, a day before the counting of votes.

The district authorities in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have banned victory processions on Saturday when the results of the Maharashtra elections 2024 will be declared. District collector Dilip Swami held a meeting with top police officials on Friday, a day before the counting of votes.


In a video message released after the meeting, Swami said, "I have spoken to the top police officials from the city as well as rural parts of the district. When the results come out, the situation turns a little tense. So in order to avoid law and order issues, we are not going to allow any victory procession on the result day."


"Sometimes, party workers come together and sometimes their coming together turns into a procession. We are not going to allow that also. Later, once everything is peaceful, we will allow the processions. We have issued prohibitory orders accordingly," he said. The counting of votes for the state assembly elections held on November 20 began at 8 am on Saturday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

