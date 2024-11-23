Maharashtra elections 2024: No victory processions allowed in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

District collector Dilip Swami held a meeting with top police officials on Friday, a day before the counting of votes.

The district authorities in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have banned victory processions on Saturday when the results of the Maharashtra elections 2024 will be declared. District collector Dilip Swami held a meeting with top police officials on Friday, a day before the counting of votes.

In a video message released after the meeting, Swami said, "I have spoken to the top police officials from the city as well as rural parts of the district. When the results come out, the situation turns a little tense. So in order to avoid law and order issues, we are not going to allow any victory procession on the result day."

"Sometimes, party workers come together and sometimes their coming together turns into a procession. We are not going to allow that also. Later, once everything is peaceful, we will allow the processions. We have issued prohibitory orders accordingly," he said. The counting of votes for the state assembly elections held on November 20 began at 8 am on Saturday.

