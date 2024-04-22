Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at three-storey building in Pune

Upon receiving the information, a fire brigade team from the Pune Fire Department reached the spot and started dousing the fire

Representational Image

A fire broke out at a grocery shop on the ground floor of a three-storey building in the Raviwar Peth area of Pune City on Monday morning, said officials, reported news agency ANI.

Upon receiving the information, a fire brigade team from the Pune Fire Department reached the spot and started dousing the fire.

A thick plume of smoke was seen billowing from the building, reported ANI.

The fire brigade team controlled the fire with the help of three fire tender vehicles and one water tanker, said an official from the Pune Fire Department. The official added that no injury or casualty was reported from the incident, reported ANI.

The extent of the damage caused by the fire and what caused it are not known immediately.

More information is awaited.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out in a Phoenix mall in Pune city of Maharashtra, officials said on Friday.

The fire broke out at the mall located on Ahmednagar road in Pune, the ANI reported.

"6 fire tenders rushed to the spot," Pune Fire Department PRO said, according to the ANI.

In another incident, a fire broke out in the Bharatiya Janata Party office located in south Mumbai's Nariman Point on Sunday, though no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said, reported PTI.

The blaze, which started at 4:35 pm, was doused 10 minutes later, the Fire Brigade official said, reported PTI.

"It was confined to electrical wiring. No one was injured. We had deployed a water tanker and fire engine," the official said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at a factory manufacturing plastic products in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday afternoon, and no one was injured in the incident, officials said, reported PTI.

The blaze erupted around 3 pm at the factory in Kalam village on the Mumbai-Agra road in Shahapur taluka, a police official said.

The firefighting operations were underway, and water tankers were pressed into service, said an official with the district disaster management cell, reported PTI.

According to officials, smoke bellowed in the area, and the flames could be seen from a long distance, reported PTI.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.

(with inputs from ANI and PTI)