A fire broke out in a coach of Mumbai-Gorakhpur Godan Express near Nashik Road station in Maharashtra on Friday, no one was injured in the incident

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Fire erupts in coach of Mumbai-Gorakhpur Godan near Nashik; none hurt x 00:00

A fire broke out in a seating-cum-luggage coach of Mumbai-Gorakhpur Godan Express near Nashik Road station in north Maharashtra on Friday afternoon, though there were no reports of casualties, the Indian Railway officials said, reported the PTI.

According to the Railway officials, the fire erupted when the Godan Express (No. 11055) was on its way to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus), prompting some passengers to jump out of the train when it stopped, as per the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The train reached Nashik Road Station in Maharashtra, around 200 km from Mumbai, at its regular time 14.43 hrs and left the station after halting for around four minutes. When it was passing by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) water filtration plant situated between Nashik Road and Gorewadi railway gate, smoke was seen coming out of the SLR (seating- cum-luggage rake) compartment attached on the rear part of the train, they said, according to the PTI.

The passengers travelling in the bogie raised an alarm on seeing the smoke and when the guard came to know about it, he immediately stopped the train and informed Railway authorities, said the officials, the news agency reported.

As soon as the train halted, some passengers jumped out of the train in panic. Later, the Nashik Road deputy station master Pritesh Dubey informed the fire brigade about the blaze in the train, the officials said, the PTI reported.

Until the fire brigade arrived at the spot, Railway personnel tried to douse the blaze with the help of foam. However, due to high tension power supply near the spot, dousing the fire with the help of water was difficult, said the officials, as per the PTI.

The Railway personnel detached the fire-hit bogie and the train left for its destination at 15.28 hrs. The fire brigade doused the blaze at around 16.00 hrs, they said, adding there were no reports of injures to passengers.

A Central Railway (CR) spokesperson said in Mumbai that the SLR bogie was detached from the train after heavy smoke was detected and the Godan Express subsequently left for its onward journey at around 3.30 pm.

A motorcycle was among the goods kept in the SLR bogie, the officials added.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known, the officials said, the news agency reported on Friday.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!