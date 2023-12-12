As many as five children were injured after an auto rickshaw rammed into a dumper truck in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Five children injured after auto rickshaw rams into dumper truck in Pune x 00:00

As many as five children were injured after an auto rickshaw rammed into a dumper truck in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday, the police said, reported the PTI.

The auto rikshaw was ferrying school students who were injured in the incident, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident occurred in the Chandani Chowk area of Pune on Tuesday noon, an official said.

The children were making a lot of noise in the auto rickshaw, and the driver turned around to check on them when the vehicle rammed into the rear of the truck, the official from Hinjewadi police station said.

Five children in the age group of four to five years were injured, he said.

Three children were administered primary treatment, while the other two were rushed to a hospital, the police official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra PWD minister Dada Bhuse on Friday told the state legislative council in Nagpur that as many as 142 persons have died in accidents on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway since the inauguration of its first phase one year ago.

The first 520-km-long phase of the road linking Nagpur and Shirdi was opened for traffic in December 2022.

Bhuse was responding to a calling attention motion about the high frequency of accidents on the expressway during the winter session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly in Nagpur.

Dada Bhuse informed the House that at least 73 major accidents took place on the expressway since its inauguration and 142 persons died.

Some 66 lakh vehicles have plied on the road so far, the minister, Dada Bhuse said.

Seventy per cent of the barrier construction work on both sides has been completed, he said, adding that 16 "station points" with facilities including petrol pumps, eateries and toilets will come up in the next four months.

Twelve persons were killed in an accident on the road on October 14. Before that, 25 passengers were charred to death on July 1 when a private sleeper bus caught fire after hitting the divider.

The calling attention motion had been tabled by leader of opposition Ambadas Danve, Amol Mitkari, Aniket Tatkare, Satish Chavan and Vikram Kale.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!