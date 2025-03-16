Maharashtra: Five drown while swimming in Ghodazari Lake in Chandrapur

According to officials, the deceased have been identified as Janak Gawande, Yash Gawande, Aniket Gawande, Tejas Gawande, and Tejas Thakre--all residents of Sathgaon-Kolari in Chimur taluka

Five friends drowned while swimming in Ghodazari Lake at Nagbhid in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, police said on Saturday, reported news agency ANI.

According to officials, the deceased have been identified as Janak Gawande, Yash Gawande, Aniket Gawande, Tejas Gawande, and Tejas Thakre--all residents of Sathgaon-Kolari in Chimur taluka, reported ANI.

As soon as the authorities received information about the incident, a team of officials from a nearby police station rushed to the spot, reported ANI.

Officials said that the bodies of all five youths were recovered. More details are awaited.

Four teenage boys drown in Ulhas river in Thane after playing Holi

Four teenage boys drowned in Ulhas river in Thane district's Badlapur area on Friday afternoon, a police official said.

The children, in the 15-16 age group and Class X students, had ventured into the river after celebrating Holi and got swept away when its water level rose suddenly, he said.

The official identified them as Aryan Medar (15), Om Singh Tomar (15), Siddharth Singh (16), and Aryan Singh (16), all residents of Poddar Gruh Complex in Chamtoli.

"The bodies of the four have been recovered and have been sent to Badlapur rural hospital for post mortem. A case has been registered and probe is underway," the official said.

Three men drown in Indrayani river in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad area

Three men in their mid-20s drowned in Indrayani river in Pune district on Friday evening, a police official said.

The incident took place near Kinhai village in Dehu Road area of Pimpri Chinchwad, he added.

"Five to six friends from Chikhli had gone to the river for a swim. Three of them drowned after misjudging its depth. The others raised an alarm. Volunteers from Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval Sanstha, a rescue organization, recovered the bodies a few hours later. Further probe is underway," he added.

The deceased have been identified as Raj Aghame (25), Akash Gorde (24) and Gautam Kamble (24), the official added.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)