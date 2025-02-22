Officials said that the three men started drowning after they ventured deep into the water

Two tourists drowned and another was rescued at a beach in Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra on Saturday, police said, PTI reported.

As per official, the incident took place at Tarkarli Beach in Malvan, where a group of five tourists from Pune went swimming in the afternoon.

He said that the three men started drowning after they ventured deep into the water, and the locals managed to save one of them, PTI reported.

According to PTI, the official said that the bodies of the deceased, identified as Shubham Sushil Sonawane and Rohit Balasaheb Koli, have been sent for post-mortem.

He added that the rescued man is in a critical condition, and is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Mumbai: 5-year-old boy drowns in water tank in Malad's Malwani

A five-year-old boy drowned in an uncovered water tank on the terrace of a building in the Malwani area in Malad West, police said.

The incident took place in Navjivan Society on Monday evening. Police have identified the deceased as Abdul Rehman Shaikh, a resident of house number 15.

According to the police, Shaikh was with his friend, who is the son of Laiek Siddique, a neighbour and resident of house number 18.

Police said that Shaikh’s mother was looking for him and called him to the house only to find that he was not playing with his friend. Concerned, Shaikh’s mother, along with Siddique's other children, began searching for him when another neighbor mentioned seeing Shaikh going up the terrace.

Police said that Siddique’s 16-year-old daughter went up to the terrace to check but could not find him. That is when she noticed the uncovered water tank, and upon looking inside, she found Shaikh submerged.

She screamed for help, and together with others, they pulled him out. Shaikh was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival, said police.

Shaikh’s family alleged that the water tank lid on Siddiquie's terrace had been left open, which led to this incident. The deceased’s mother had reportedly warned Siddique and his family about the potential danger, as the children often play on the terrace.

"If the tank lid had been securely closed, this accident could have been avoided," said Shaikh’s grandfather Gulam Qadir. He further demanded a fair investigation into the incident and appropriate action against those responsible for the negligence.

(With inputs from PTI)