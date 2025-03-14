Maharashtra: Three drown in Indrayani river in Pimpri Chinchwad

hree residents of Chikhli entered the river and drowned after misjudging its depth. Volunteers from Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval Sanstha, a rescue organization, recovered the bodies a few hours later

Three persons drowned in Indrayani river in Pune district on Friday evening, a police official said, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place near Kinhai village in the Delhi Road area of Pimpri Chinchwad, he added.

"Three residents of Chikhli entered the river and drowned after misjudging its depth. Volunteers from Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval Sanstha, a rescue organization, recovered the bodies a few hours later. Further probe is underway," he added, reported PTI.

Four teenage boys drown in Ulhas river in Thane after playing Holi

Four teenage boys drowned in Ulhas river in Thane district's Badlapur area on Friday afternoon, a police official said, reported PTI.

The children, in the 15-16 age group and Class X students, had ventured into the river after celebrating Holi and got swept away when its water level rose suddenly, he said.

The official identified them as Aryan Medar (15), Om Singh Tomar (15), Siddharth Singh (16), and Aryan Singh (16), all residents of Poddar Gruh Complex in Chamtoli, reported PTI.

"The bodies of the four have been recovered and have been sent to Badlapur rural hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and the probe is underway," the official said.

Woman's severed head found in suitcase in Palghar district

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have launched a probe after a woman's severed head was found in a suitcase, an official said on Friday, reported PTI.

The discovery was made near Pirkunda Dargah in the Virar area on Thursday evening. A few local children found an abandoned suitcase and opened it out of curiosity. Police were subsequently alerted, the official said, reported PTI.

Forensic experts will visit the site to collect evidence, the official from Mandvi police station said, adding that a probe is underway to unravel the murder.

(With inputs from PTI)